REAL (REAL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $282,110.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00116628 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.