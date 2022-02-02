RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 220,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,710. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

