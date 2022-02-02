Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

