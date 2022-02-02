Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RL opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

