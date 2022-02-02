Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $135.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.54.

RL stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

