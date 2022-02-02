Rainicorn Price Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Rainicorn has a market cap of $34.78 million and $826,737.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.83 or 0.07197617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,554.63 or 1.00078764 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055128 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

