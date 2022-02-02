R Preston Feight Sells 18,750 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,165,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,044,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 67.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.