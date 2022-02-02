Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $6.60. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.