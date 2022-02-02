Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been given a $9.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. upped their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.
NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
