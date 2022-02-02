Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been given a $9.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. upped their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. On average, analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

