QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.20 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $194.50 or 0.00521625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $63.62 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.95 or 0.07106703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.32 or 0.99896367 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055312 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

