Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

