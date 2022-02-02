Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

