Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.36 on Monday. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average is $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $10,412,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 368,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $79,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

