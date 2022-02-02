Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Reduced by Analyst

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

