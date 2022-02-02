Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Reduced by Analyst

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Get City alerts:

Shares of CHCO opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. City has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of City by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of City by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of City by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in City by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.