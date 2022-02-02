Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lam Research Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $589.47 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $500.14 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $671.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

