Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for ResMed Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

RMD opened at $232.16 on Monday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average of $263.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

