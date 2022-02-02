Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Boosted by Truist Financial (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Shares of PKG opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

