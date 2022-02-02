Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JBLU. Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 209,947 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

