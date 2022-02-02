Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network technology company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFIV. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

Shares of FFIV opened at $205.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 27.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,592 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,503 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

