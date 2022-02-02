Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issued By Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

