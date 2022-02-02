Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issued By Scotiabank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.14. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYB. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.