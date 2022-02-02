Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Aspen Technology, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $150.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.03. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

