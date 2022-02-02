Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised by Piper Sandler

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $496,731 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.