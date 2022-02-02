Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

