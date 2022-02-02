Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reduced by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $350.72 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $589.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.