Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. Intel has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

