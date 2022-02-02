Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Lifted by Analyst

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $96.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

