Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teleflex Incorporated Issued By Needham & Company LLC (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Matson now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

TFX stock opened at $309.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.30. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.