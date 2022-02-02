Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $5.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,512.45 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,611.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,760.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

