Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Bancorporation Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CADE opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,993,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

