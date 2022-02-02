Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Anthem in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will earn $7.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.75 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $438.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $381,379,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

