Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Issued By DA Davidson

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Shares of TER opened at $116.88 on Monday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,704 shares of company stock worth $3,568,082. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.