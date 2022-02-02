Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.64 on Monday. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

