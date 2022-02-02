Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $392.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

