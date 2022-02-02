Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hilltop in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $53,246,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hilltop by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

