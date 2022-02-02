PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

