Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.