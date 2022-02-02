Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $343,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,546 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

