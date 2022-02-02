Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $381,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

