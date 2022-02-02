Public Index Network Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1,947.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.28 or 0.07161571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,519.03 or 1.00010585 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053442 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.