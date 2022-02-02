Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

PBIP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.02. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.