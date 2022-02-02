Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 371.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.