Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 24,031 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $119,193.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,500 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,700 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $239,651.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $8,580.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 703 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $4,562.47.

On Thursday, December 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,563 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $48,478.83.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,118 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64.

On Thursday, November 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,557 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $42,620.50.

Shares of TARA opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

