ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Up 45.2% in January

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 833,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PRQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 131,731 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,677. The company has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.