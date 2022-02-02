Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.60. 11,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

