Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

PROG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 126,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,351,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $247.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.04. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progenity by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Progenity by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

