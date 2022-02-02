Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 700 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 481,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 133,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.68 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.