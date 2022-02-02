Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 335,305 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 335,305 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

