Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

